Neptune Leads Tate As The Aggies Roll Over Gulf Breeze 41-0

The Tate Aggies added another to the win column with a decisive 41-0 victory over the Gulf Breeze Dolphins on Friday night. The dominant performance showcased the Aggies’ offensive prowess and defensive tenacity.

Christian Neptune led the way for Tate, showcasing his versatility with big plays both on the ground and through the air. Early in the game, Tate quarterback Taite Davis threw between the defensive back’s hands to find Neptune to put the Aggies up 7-0.

Demorian Clay scored from two yards out to extend the Aggie lead to 13-0 early in the second quarter.

Neptune wasn’t done, racking up yardage on seven straight runs after halftime in Gulf Breeze. On a screen pass, the senior broke free for a 53-yard touchdown on a screen pass. The Aggies converted the two-point conversion, giving them a comfortable 21-0 advantage with just under eight minutes on the clock in the third.

But wait…there was one more TD from Neptune when he had a long reception from 44 yards out and another score.

Tate recovered the ensuing kickoff and Taite Davis connected with Elijah West from seven yards out for another score that put it 34-0 after three.

The Aggies’ defense was equally impressive, shutting down the Dolphins’ offense throughout the game. Their ability to limit Gulf Breeze’s offensive opportunities was a key factor in the victory.

After back-to-back shutouts, the Aggies improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2017.

Next week, the Aggies will wrap up a three-game road series at the Pensacola High Tigers.