Northview Chiefs Drop Road Game To Opp

August 31, 2024

The Northview Chiefs suffered a 34-7 defeat at the hands of the Opp Bobcats on Friday night in Opp, Alabama.

The lone bright spot for the Chiefs came in the third quarter, when junior quarterback Dane King connected with sophomore JJ Jacobs for a touchdown (pictured top).

Northview, now 1-1 on the season, will look to regroup and bounce back next week. They will travel to Freeport to take on the Bulldogs, who are coming off a 34-0 shutout loss to the Jay Royals Thursday night.

The Chiefs will return home to Bratt for their Senior Night game against Central on September 13.

Photos by www.joeleeimages.com (sports photographer for the Opp Bobcats) for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 