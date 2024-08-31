Northview Chiefs Drop Road Game To Opp

The Northview Chiefs suffered a 34-7 defeat at the hands of the Opp Bobcats on Friday night in Opp, Alabama.

The lone bright spot for the Chiefs came in the third quarter, when junior quarterback Dane King connected with sophomore JJ Jacobs for a touchdown (pictured top).

Northview, now 1-1 on the season, will look to regroup and bounce back next week. They will travel to Freeport to take on the Bulldogs, who are coming off a 34-0 shutout loss to the Jay Royals Thursday night.

The Chiefs will return home to Bratt for their Senior Night game against Central on September 13.

Photos by www.joeleeimages.com (sports photographer for the Opp Bobcats) for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.