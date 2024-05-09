For The Third Time In A Week, Vehicle Collides With School Bus In Escambia County

For the third time in a week, a driver has collided with a school bus in Escambia County.

About 3:25 Wednesday afternoon, A SUV driven by an 84-year-old Pensacola man failed to yield to a school bus when making a left turn onto Interstate Circle east of Pine Forest Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the school bus was traveling west on Interstate Circle approaching Pine Forest Road at the time. The front of the school bus collided with the right side of the SUV.

There were 17 students on the school bus at the time.

There were no injuries reported.

This was third crash attributed to other drivers with a school bus in Escambia County during the past week.

On May 3, a school bus and a tractor collided near Walnut Hill. FHP said the tractor operator failed to yield to a passing school bus while making left turn from Highway 164 to Wilman Road (pictured top). There were two dozen students on the bus.

On May 8, a school bus and pickup colluded on Highway 29 near West Roberts Road. FHP said the driver failed to yield to the empty school bus when crossing the northbound lanes of Highway 29 (pictured below).

NorthEscambia.com photos.