Wahoos Wait Out Rain, But Biscuits Win 4-3

written by Erik Bremmer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits endured a long mid-game rain delay on Saturday night, but it was the Biscuits who emerged victorious with a 4-3 win to take sole possession of first place.

Each team’s shortstop had a multi-homer game. Pensacola’s Harrison Spohn tied the game twice with a two-run homer in the fifth and a solo homer after the delay in the seventh, but Montgomery’s Carson Williams followed up a solo shot in the first with a go-ahead blast in the bottom of the seventh that proved to be the game-winner.

M.D. Johnson allowed three runs, two earned, over 5.0 innings in his start for the Blue Wahoos. After Williams opened the scoring with his home run in the first, Mason Auer circled the bases on a double, stolen base and obstruction call in the second to give the Biscuits a 2-0 lead.

Spohn’s two-run homer in the top of the fifth was the only blemish for Montgomery starter Ian Seymour, who finished a career-high 6.0 innings while striking out seven. With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth, the Biscuits got back-to-back doubles from Dominic Keegan and Kenny Piper to take a 3-2 lead.

The game was halted just before the top of the seventh as severe weather rolled through downtown Montgomery. After waiting 2 hours and 12 minutes, Spohn’s game-tying homer in the seventh off Sean Hunley (W, 4-0) brought the score to 3-3. The tie game would only last a few moments, however, as Williams launched a solo homer of his own against Chandler Jozwiak (L, 1-1) to put the Biscuits up for good. The pair of homers gave Williams seven on the season, putting the Rays prospect atop the Southern League leaderboards just ahead of Spohn.

The Blue Wahoos couldn’t manage a hit in the final two innings, going down quietly against Keyshawn Askew and Austin Vernon (S, 2).

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series in Montgomery on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 3:33.