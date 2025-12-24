Christmas Eve Powerball Jackpot At $1.7 Billion, Fourth Largest Ever

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimate $1.7 billion, with an estimated cash value of $781.3 million, for tonight’s drawing, the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Tonight’s Christmas Eve drawing marks the 47th drawing in the current jackpot run – a game record for the most drawings in a jackpot cycle. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize.

If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.70 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $781.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Since its first drawing in 1992, the Powerball game has helped generate more than $37 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries.

The drawing will take place at 9:59 p.m. Central time.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Historically, the Powerball jackpot has been won once on Christmas Eve (2011) and four times on Christmas Day (1996, 2002, 2010 and 2013).

