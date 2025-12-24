Christmas Eve Powerball Jackpot At $1.7 Billion, Fourth Largest Ever

December 24, 2025

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimate $1.7 billion, with an estimated cash value of $781.3 million, for tonight’s drawing, the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Tonight’s Christmas Eve drawing marks the 47th drawing in the current jackpot run – a game record for the most drawings in a jackpot cycle. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize.

If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.70 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $781.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Since its first drawing in 1992, the Powerball game has helped generate more than $37 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries.

The drawing will take place at 9:59 p.m. Central time.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Historically, the Powerball  jackpot has been won once on Christmas Eve (2011) and four times on Christmas Day (1996, 2002, 2010 and 2013).

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 