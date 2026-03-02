Cantonment’s ESA South Named A National Top-Performing Construction Company

March 2, 2026

Cantonment’s ESA South has been ranked 220 nationally on Associated Builders and Contractors’ 2026 Top Performers lists and 114 in the general contractors list. The annual publication, established in 2018, recognizes its contractor members’ outstanding achievements in health and safety, quality and project excellence, ranked by number of hours worked.

“Being recognized on ABC’s Top Performers list is a testament to the dedication, craftsmanship, and integrity our team brings to every project,” said CEO Sean P. Harmon. “We’re proud of this achievement, and we remain committed to raising the standard of excellence for our clients, our partners, and our industry.”

ESA South is a veteran-owned design-build firm headquartered in Cantonment, with a national presence and a reputation for excellence in federal, military, healthcare, and disaster relief construction. Founded in 1999 by two Marine Corps veterans, ESA South has completed more than 200 projects and continues to grow its footprint across the United States and the Caribbean. With a bonding capacity of up to $400 million and a commitment to safety, quality, and efficiency, ESA South delivers innovative solutions for complex construction challenges.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 