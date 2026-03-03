Minnie Gray Van Ling

Minnie Gray Van Ling, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 23, 2026, at the age of 92. She lived a long and beautiful life defined by Faith, Love and generosity, she was devoted to her family.

As a proud mother of Nine children, grandmother of eighteen grandchildren, and great grandmother to ten children, her family was her greatest joy and accomplishment. Nothing brought her more happiness than gathering her children and grandchildren close, sharing stories, laughter, and meals. Her grandchildren held a particularly special place in her heart, and she loved them beyond measure.

She had a remarkable gift for nurturing both people and passions. She expressed her creativity through quilting, stitching love into every quilt she made. She found quiet joy in growing orchids, tending to them with patience and care. In the kitchen, she was a wonderful cook whose meals became cherished family traditions. Her home was always warm, welcoming, and filled with the comforting aroma of something delicious.

Above all, she had a giving heart. She consistently put others before herself and taught her children from a young age to be mindful of those who had less. Through her example, she instilled compassion, generosity, and gratitude – Values that continue to live on through her family.

Her legacy is one of faith, love, and kindness and she drew her strength from her Lord Jesus Christ. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered in the lives she shaped, the lessons she taught, and the love she gave so freely.

She was preceded in death by her husband of seventeen years, Charles O. Van Ling: her grandsons, Bobby J. Campbell, Ernest B. Brown and Devan A. Brown and her parents William Thomas, and Julia Inez Lindsey.

She is survived by her nine children, Ronald R (Debra) Smith, Libbie D. Robinson, Darlene (Jim) Chavers, Shelia F. Henley, Gene (Renee) Brown, Lynn (Larry) Springer, A. Wayne Brown, Willard E Brown, Shawn L. (Amy) Brown; eighteen grandchildren ; ten great grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends who were blessed to know her.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Nonie’s Place by Covenant Care, 1901 North Palafox Street, Pensacola, Florida 32501

A Celebration of life will be held March 14, at 12:00 pm at Hamiltons Pond, 243 South Pine Barren Road, McDavid, Fl 32568