Update: ESCO Locates Missing, Endangered Woman Last Seen In Cantonment

UPDATE: Mary Edith Hudson has been safely located.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen Sunday night in Cantonment.

Mary Edith Hudson, 62, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Neal Road. She was wearing a black t-shirt with colorful turtles and gray sweatpants. She is 5-foot, 2-inches tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

The ECSO said she may be in need of medical attention. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.