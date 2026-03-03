Hubert Ellis Howard

Hubert Ellis Howard, age 90, of Gonzalez, Florida, passed away March 1, 2026 in Pensacola. He was born in Apalachicola, Florida, on June 27, 1935 to Houston Howard and Elizabeth Lisco Howard. He was married to Peggy Courtney Howard for 65 years.

Mr. Howard worked for Air Products and Chemicals for 34 years and Wesco Gas and Welding for 27 years. He was a member of Gonzalez Methodist Church. In his spare time, Mr. Howard enjoyed playing softball, golfing, bowling, car racing and working in his yard. Mr. Howard served his country in both the US Marine Corps and the US Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents Houston and Elizabeth Howard; sisters Gladys Howard, Marie Weber and Essie Woodworth and his brothers J.R. Howard, Joe Howard and Randall Howard.

Mr. Howard is survived by his wife Peggy Howard; his children Tony Howard and his wife Deanna, Tim Howard, Kelly Trowbridge and Shelly and husband Wayne McArthur; grandchildren Rachael and husband Matt Smith, Kaylen Thomas, Kyle McArthur, Molly McArthur, Wesley Howard, Diandra Howard and Christopher Trowbridge; great grandchildren Paisley Thomas, Emberlyn Smith and Hendric Smith; his brothers Billy Howard and Ronnie Howard; his sister Grace Paulchek and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Gonzalez Methodist Church in Cantonment at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Andy Perry officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 11:00 AM until Noon. Burial will be in Gonzales Methodist Church Cemetery. Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.