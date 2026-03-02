Tow Truck Driver Honored for Stopping Wrong-Way Driver on I-110

Last month, a routine night at work turned into a life-saving intervention for a tow truck driver in Escambia County.

At about 10:30 p.m. on February 18, an automated wrong way driver alert was received on I-110 and was verified using traffic cameras by the FDOT District 3 Regional Traffic Management Center. As operators monitored the vehicle traveling against traffic flow and alerted nearby law enforcement, a nearby tow truck operator made a decisive and courageous choice, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

James Barlow, a tow truck driver with Secon Recovery & Towing, positioned his service vehicle to physically block the wrong way driver from continuing northbound in the southbound lanes at Airport Boulevard. “What might have appeared to be a split-second reaction was, in reality, a deliberate act that likely prevented a catastrophic head-on collision,” FHP said.

After being stopped, the driver corrected course, only to turn around and begin traveling the wrong direction again. Without hesitation, James intervened a second time, using his truck to block the path of the vehicle once more. He then remained on scene, maintaining a protective position until FHP troopers took control of the situation.

“Wrong way driving incidents are among the most dangerous events encountered on our roadway system, often resulting in severe or fatal crashes due to high-speed, head-on impacts. James’ awareness, quick thinking, and willingness to place himself between danger and the traveling public exemplify the critical partnership between roadway responders and traffic operations personnel,” FHP said.

The FDOT Traffic Incident Management Team and FHP Troop A honored Barlow for his bravery, professionalism, and life-saving actions. “His commitment to public safety reflects the very best of those who serve on the front lines of roadway operations,” troopers said.