Pensacola Beach Lifeguards Return

March 2, 2026

The Pensacola Beach Lifeguards returned to their towers Saturday for the 2026 lifeguard season. Initially, Casino Beach will be staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week. The lifeguards will shift their hours to 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. starting Sunday, March 8 to reflect Daylight Saving Time. As summer approaches, staffing will increase to cover up to eight towers, with increased staffing to begin Memorial Day weekend.

In preparation for the 2026 season, Pensacola Beach hired 10 new lifeguards and welcomed 65 returning lifeguards to a rigorous training program, including over 60 hours of open water training, emergency medical training and more.

Last season, Pensacola Beach Lifeguards performed 359 rescues from drowning and assisted swimmers experiencing distress. They also attended to 130 major medical incidents and assisted in locating 48 missing persons. Lifeguards made contact with beachgoers 439,629 times during the 2025 season, providing information about rip currents, beach condition flags and several other safety tips.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 