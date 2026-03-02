Pensacola Beach Lifeguards Return

The Pensacola Beach Lifeguards returned to their towers Saturday for the 2026 lifeguard season. Initially, Casino Beach will be staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week. The lifeguards will shift their hours to 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. starting Sunday, March 8 to reflect Daylight Saving Time. As summer approaches, staffing will increase to cover up to eight towers, with increased staffing to begin Memorial Day weekend.

In preparation for the 2026 season, Pensacola Beach hired 10 new lifeguards and welcomed 65 returning lifeguards to a rigorous training program, including over 60 hours of open water training, emergency medical training and more.

Last season, Pensacola Beach Lifeguards performed 359 rescues from drowning and assisted swimmers experiencing distress. They also attended to 130 major medical incidents and assisted in locating 48 missing persons. Lifeguards made contact with beachgoers 439,629 times during the 2025 season, providing information about rip currents, beach condition flags and several other safety tips.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.