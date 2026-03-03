Sunny, Highs Around 80

A stretch of warm, spring-like weather continues across the region this week as high temperatures climb into the lower 80s. While most of the week remains dry with occasional patchy overnight and early morning fog, small rain chances return by Friday afternoon and persist through early next week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog between midnight and 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.