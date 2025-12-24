State Workers Get Extra Days Off For The Holiday Season

State workers are getting extra days off for Christmas and New Year’s.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will also be closed on Friday, December 26; and Friday, January 2 in celebration of the holidays.

“Our state employees have worked hard throughout the year,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I hope they enjoy additional time off with loved ones and friends this holiday season. The First Lady and I are thankful for their continued dedication to the people of Florida.”

State workers also received an extra day off on November 26.

These dates are in addition to regular office closures on Thursday, November 27; Friday, November 28; Thursday, December 25; and Thursday, January 1.