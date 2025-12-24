Repening Held For North Escambia Stork Stock, Providing Free Baby Essentials

A grand reopening was held Tuesday afternoon for the new location of the North Escambia Stork Stock.

The Escambia County Healthy Start Coalition — a local non-profit for pregnant women, new mothers, fathers, and children ages 0-3 — first opened the North Escambia Stork Stock at the Community Health Northwest Florida-Century Pediatrics office on Church Street in June 2024. However, the resource center temporarily closed when Century Pediatrics moved across town in July 2025.

Now, it has moved alongside Community Health Northwest Florida at the new Century Pediatrics office at 6021 Industrial Boulevard.

The North Escambia Stork Stock provides free essential baby gear including wipes, clothing, diapers, Pack ‘n Plays for safe sleep, and more. Hours are by appointment only and can be made by calling Century Pediatrics at (850) 724-4054.

“Our commitment to North Escambia is for the long-haul, and we look forward to bringing vital resources to the community for years to come,” said Healthy Start Executive Director Allyson Anderson.

The Escambia County Healthy Start Coalition’s outreach in North Escambia also continues through bi-annual baby showers. Community baby showers allow families a chance to meet with local health organizations and receive important resources regarding pregnancy and infant care, maternal mental health, fatherhood, and more. The next baby shower will be on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center on West Highway 4.

