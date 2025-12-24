Ice Flyers Christmas: Bulls Charge Back For 4-3 OT Win

December 24, 2025

The Ice Flyers hosted Ice Flyers Christmas at the Hangar, squaring off against the Birmingham Bulls in what would prove to be a heartbreaking overtime loss.

The Ice Flyers came out strong in the opening period, jumping to an early 2-0 lead. Andrew Poulias opened the scoring, followed by Shane Bull extending the lead. The Ice Flyers controlled play and headed into the first intermission with momentum on their side.

The second period saw a dramatic shift as the Bulls stormed back with two straight goals. Tim Kent got Birmingham on the board, cutting the deficit in half. Just 32 seconds later, Drake Glover tied the game at 2-2, igniting the Bulls bench. Shane Bull responded for the Ice Flyers to restore their lead at 3-2 heading into the second intermission.

The third period belonged to the Bulls. Shawn Kennedy tied the game at 3-3, sending the game to overtime in front of a tense crowd at the Hangar

In overtime, Kevin Sadovski completed the comeback for Birmingham, scoring the game-winner just nine seconds into the extra frame to give the Bulls a thrilling 4-3 victory.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 