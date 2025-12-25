Merry Florida Christmas! Warm High In The Middle 70s Today

Here is your official NorthEscambia.com area forecast:

Christmas Day: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Widespread fog, mainly after 8pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Widespread fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Widespread fog, mainly after 7pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Widespread fog, mainly before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Widespread fog, mainly after 8pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Widespread fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog between 7pm and 10pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.