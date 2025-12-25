Merry Florida Christmas! Warm High In The Middle 70s Today

December 25, 2025

Here is your official NorthEscambia.com area forecast:

Christmas Day: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Widespread fog, mainly after 8pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Widespread fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Widespread fog, mainly after 7pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Widespread fog, mainly before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Widespread fog, mainly after 8pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Widespread fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog between 7pm and 10pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 