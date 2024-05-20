Joyce Faye Brown

Joyce F. Brown, 70, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away May 15, 2024. She was born in Lafayette, Tennessee on September 10, 1953 to Willie and Thelma Brown. She was married to Sheryl L. Burnsed.

Joyce had a career in Industrial Engineering for HCI, Hitachi Cable and TRW.

She was a member of Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church. She had a passion for cruising the Caribbean, and her schnauzer, Tia Marie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Thelma Brown; her brothers, Donald and Donnie Brown; and sisters, Myrtle Tuck and Dorothy Swindle.

She is survived by her sister, Judy (Billy) Brawner; special nieces, Diana Carr, Tracey Mohr, Connie Garman, Vickie Massey, Wendy Dallas, and Tammy Bean; nephews, Jeff (Angie) Brown, and Bobby Tuck; and beloved dogs, Oliver and Samuel. “Joyce was loved by everyone”.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, May 20, 2024, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 S. Highway 29, Cantonment, Florida 32533.

