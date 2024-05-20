Joyce Faye Brown

May 20, 2024

Joyce F. Brown, 70, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away May 15, 2024. She was born in Lafayette, Tennessee on September 10, 1953 to Willie and Thelma Brown. She was married to Sheryl L. Burnsed.
Joyce had a career in Industrial Engineering for HCI, Hitachi Cable and TRW.

She was a member of Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church. She had a passion for cruising the Caribbean, and her schnauzer, Tia Marie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Thelma Brown; her brothers, Donald and Donnie Brown; and sisters, Myrtle Tuck and Dorothy Swindle.

She is survived by her sister, Judy (Billy) Brawner; special nieces, Diana Carr, Tracey Mohr, Connie Garman, Vickie Massey, Wendy Dallas, and Tammy Bean; nephews, Jeff (Angie) Brown, and Bobby Tuck; and beloved dogs, Oliver and Samuel. “Joyce was loved by everyone”.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, May 20, 2024, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 S. Highway 29, Cantonment, Florida 32533.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 