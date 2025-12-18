Rain Likely For Thursday
December 18, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
