Rain Likely For Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.