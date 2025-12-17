Century High Class Of 1961 Donation To Launch Youth-Led Food Pantry

Pastor Evelyn Deterville saw a need in Century, and her nonprofit, Extra Mile Club Str8 Up, officially opened the “Soul Train Club of Century” youth resource center to offer education and outreach.

Upon learning that a crucial food pantry on Pond Street will close at the end of the year, she set out to launch “Str8 Up Blessing” in January. This youth-led food pantry will meet the community’s needs and deliver “Blessing Bags” directly to seniors and families facing emergency food shortages.

On Tuesday morning, the Century High School Class of 1961 made a $500 donation to help establish the new pantry.

“We are humbled and grateful for the Class of 1961,” said Deterville. “Their generosity strengthens our mission to empower youth while meeting the real needs of our elders with dignity and compassion.”

Pictured: Executive Director and local pastor Evelyn Deterville of Extra Mile Club Str8 Up (second from right) accepts a donation from members of the Century High School Class of 1961 on Tuesday morning. (NorthEscambia.com photo)