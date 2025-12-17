Escambia County Warning Contractors About License Payment Scam

The Escambia County Building Services Department has received reports of fraudulent emails claiming to represent Building Services, requesting immediate payment in order to receive an electrical license or other county license.

The county said do not respond to these fraudulent messages, pay the attached invoices, or click any links. These emails are not legitimate and are not associated with Escambia County Building Services.

Escambia County Building Services will never ask for payment via an email link, credit card, or wire transfer. Escambia County only accepts contractor license payments via cash or check.