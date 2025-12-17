Sex Offender, 84, Gets 30 Years For Viewing Porn On Probation

An 84-year old sex offender has been sentenced to three decades in prison for violating his probation.

Carl Wayne Castleberry was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in state prison by Circuit Judge John Miller.

Castleberry was on probation for two counts of lewd or lascivious conduct for abusing a young female relative. In September 2019, he pled guilty and was sentenced to 50 months in state prison to be followed by 25 years of sex offender probation. He was released from prison in August of 2022.

By October of 2025, his probation officer discovered that Castleberry had been viewing pornography in violation of his probation conditions, according to prosecutors.