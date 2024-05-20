Sunny Start To The Week
May 20, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
