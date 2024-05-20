Sunny Start To The Week

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.