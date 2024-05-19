Cantonment Woman Tased After Leading Troopers On Highway 29 Chase

A chase on Highway 29 in Cantonment ended with a woman tased in the Lakes of Carrington neighborhood in Cantonment.

Sharvonta Nashia Alston, 34, was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and eluding, felony resisting with violence, and misdemeanor offenses of DUI and driving with a suspended license. She was also cited for an open container and unlawful speed.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper noticed a four-door sedan traveling north on Highway 29, recklessly weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. Once the trooper activated his emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop, the Nissan fled, continuing northbound on Highway 29, turned on Quintette Road and then Carrington Lakes Boulevard. She pulled into a parking space in the 8500 block of Carrington Lakes.

Alston was apprehended and placed under arrest. After she was arrested, troopers said she was able to move her handcuffs to the front and become combative.

FHP said Alston began to fight with a trooper on the ground and charged toward the trooper in an aggressive manner.

Knowing the suspect driver was willing to fight plus knowing the cuffs could be used as a weapon, the trooper was forced to deploy his Taser to gain compliance,” FHP Lt. Jason King said. “Once a second trooper arrived on scene and with the suspect driver being placed in the back of a patrol car, she became combative once again, at one point aggressively placing her hands around another trooper’s neck attempting to choke them.”

Once troopers gained control, Alston was medically cleared by Escambia County EMS before being transported to the Escambia County Jail.

Alston remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond due to a probation violation charge.