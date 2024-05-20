Joint Beulah Master Plan, Frank Reeder Road Improvements Meeting Is Thursday

District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh and Escambia County staff will host a joint meeting to discuss the Beulah Master Plan and Frank Reeder Road improvements on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Beulah Middle School, 6001 West Nine Mile Road.

This joint meeting will showcase the Frank Reeder Road design improvements and findings from previous Beulah Master Plan public outreach efforts. Sigma Consulting Group will also present the first draft of the Beulah Master Plan. Representatives from Consor Engineers and Sigma Consulting Group will hold a question-and-answer session following the presentations, and county staff will be in attendance to answer any additional questions from residents.

The Beulah Master Plan is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury under the RESTORE Act program.