No Students On School Bus Involved In Highway 29 Crash

There were no students on an Escambia County Schools bus that collided with a pickup truck Wednesday morning on Highway 29.

The crash occurred about 9:20 a.m. on Highway 29 near West Roberts Road.

The driver of the school bus was not injured, and the pickup driver suffered injuries not considered critical.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.