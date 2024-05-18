Alabama Proposes Shortening Deer Season By Five Days

May 18, 2024

The Alabama Conservation Advisory Board has proposed reducing the length of the 2024/25 White-Tailed Deer hunting season by 5 days, due to “calendar change.”

This change would apply to all zones in Alabama.

Under the proposal, this year’s gun/stalk season would open on November 23, the Saturday before Thanksgiving. That’s five days later than the 2023 opening date on November 18.

The closing date would remain February 10, 2025.

The advisory board will consider the proposal at an upcoming meeting

Photo: Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

