Tate Class of 2024 Holds Senior Breakfast

The Tate High School Class of 2024 had their Senior Breakfast Friday morning.

The seniors enjoyed a Whataburger biscuit, viewed a senior class video, and received their caps and gown.

The Tate High School Class of 2024 will graduate at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Photos by Tate High School Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.