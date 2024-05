Tate Aggies Hold Send-Off For Track And Field Athletes Headed To State

Tate High School sent the Aggies Track and Field team to state in style Friday.

Seniors Ward O’Brien (javelin) and Latrell Dukes (400m hurdles) and junior Tina Lett (shot put) are representing Tate at the FHSAA Class 4A Track & Field State Championship on Saturday, May 18th in Jacksonville at the University of North Florida.

Photos by Tate High School Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.