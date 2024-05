Two Northview Shot Putters Place At State

Two Northview High Chiefs senior shot putters recently placed at the state level in Class 1A competition in Jacksonville.

In men’ shot put, Jacob Spence placed ninth in the state with 14.83 meters.

In women’s shot put, Amber Irby placed 14th in the state with 10.3 meters.

Pictured: (L-R) Amber Irby, coach Wanca Gafford, coach Doug Godwin and Jacob Spence. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.