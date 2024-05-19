These Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on I-10 near the U.S. 29 interchange from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 19 through Thursday, May 23 as crews place barrier wall.

Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on I-10 near the U.S. 29 interchange from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 19 through Thursday, May 23 as crews place barrier wall. I-10 Welcome Center – A $6.5 million project to improve parking areas at the I-10 Welcome Center in Escambia County is complete. In addition to resurfacing entrance and exit ramps and parking areas, project enhancements included constructing windshield washing stations, replacing the wildlife perimeter fencing, constructing new sidewalks, upgrading drainage and installing new signage and pavement markings.

A $6.5 million project to improve parking areas at the I-10 Welcome Center in Escambia County is complete. In addition to resurfacing entrance and exit ramps and parking areas, project enhancements included constructing windshield washing stations, replacing the wildlife perimeter fencing, constructing new sidewalks, upgrading drainage and installing new signage and pavement markings. I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform median work and barrier wall installation: Inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Sunday, May 19 through Thursday, May 23 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic on I-10 is shifted to the outside lane and will be in place until early 2025. Traffic on Nine Mile Road has shifted to the inside and will be in place until mid-2024.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform median work and barrier wall installation:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signs are in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signs are in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through late 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: The left turn lane from Pace Boulevard to Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signs are in place to direct drivers traveling on Palafox Street to Pace Boulevard. The left turn lane from Palafox Street northbound to Pace Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signage is in place to direct drivers traveling northbound on U.S. 29 destined for Massachusetts Avenue or Pace Boulevard.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: Scenic Highway (U.S. 90) from north of I-10 to Davis Highway – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on Scenic Highway, Sunday, May 19 through Thursday, May 23 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Traffic flaggers will be present to safely guide drivers through the work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 87 from Hickory Hammock Road (C.R. 184) to Technology Avenue – A $3.1 million project to mill and resurface a 1.6-mile segment of S.R. 87 is complete. Additional project improvements included turn lane and radius widening at Hickory Hammock Road, drainage upgrades and new signs and pavement markings.

A $3.1 million project to mill and resurface a 1.6-mile segment of S.R. 87 is complete. Additional project improvements included turn lane and radius widening at Hickory Hammock Road, drainage upgrades and new signs and pavement markings. I-10 Westbound over Blackwater River Resurfacing Project – Drivers may encounter intermittent I-10 westbound lane closures, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the east end of the Blackwater River Bridge, Sunday, May 19 to Thursday, May 23, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for crews to install rumble strips and place thermoplastic striping.

– Drivers may encounter intermittent I-10 westbound lane closures, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the east end of the Blackwater River Bridge, Sunday, May 19 to Thursday, May 23, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for crews to install rumble strips and place thermoplastic striping. S.R. 89 Resurfacing, from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations.

Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations. U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street - Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, May 19 through Thursday, May 23 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform roadway widening and sidewalk reconstruction work.

- Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, May 19 through Thursday, May 23 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform roadway widening and sidewalk reconstruction work. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, May 19, through Friday, May 24, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: U.S. 90 Turn Lane Operations West of Tamarind Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. for turn lane operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.