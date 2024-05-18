Escambia Westgate School Class of 2024 Graduates (With Photo Gallery)

The Escambia Westgate School Class of 2024 graduated Friday.

Escambia Westgate school serves the needs of pre-K, elementary, middle, and high school students with varying exceptionalities.

“They faced challenging circumstances and overcome. The lessons they have learned his at Westgate will serve them well as they are graduates,” Superintendent Keith Leonard said.

“We could not have achieved this milestone without you,” graduate Ta’Javion Omar Johnson told family, friends, and faculty during the ceremony at the school. “We must continue to believe in ourselves and never give up.”

The Escambia Westgate Class of 2024 graduates were:

Garrett Ryan Bass

Turner Patrick Cudworth

Erick Maurice Davidson

Christian Elijah Douglas

Marcus Ja’berius Drain

Emily Rose Easter Forbes

Joseph Alin Greer

Colton Jeffery Hillebrand

Ta’Javion Omar Johnson

Amaya Gabrielle Katumba

Angel Gabriel Larios

Austyn Isiah McDowell

Jeniah Brenae Whittaker

The class also remembered classmate Antwanyia Edwards who passed away in 2024 at age 18.

