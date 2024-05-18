Escambia Westgate School Class of 2024 Graduates (With Photo Gallery)
May 18, 2024
The Escambia Westgate School Class of 2024 graduated Friday.
Escambia Westgate school serves the needs of pre-K, elementary, middle, and high school students with varying exceptionalities.
“They faced challenging circumstances and overcome. The lessons they have learned his at Westgate will serve them well as they are graduates,” Superintendent Keith Leonard said.
“We could not have achieved this milestone without you,” graduate Ta’Javion Omar Johnson told family, friends, and faculty during the ceremony at the school. “We must continue to believe in ourselves and never give up.”
The Escambia Westgate Class of 2024 graduates were:
- Garrett Ryan Bass
- Turner Patrick Cudworth
- Erick Maurice Davidson
- Christian Elijah Douglas
- Marcus Ja’berius Drain
- Emily Rose Easter Forbes
- Joseph Alin Greer
- Colton Jeffery Hillebrand
- Ta’Javion Omar Johnson
- Amaya Gabrielle Katumba
- Angel Gabriel Larios
- Austyn Isiah McDowell
- Jeniah Brenae Whittaker
The class also remembered classmate Antwanyia Edwards who passed away in 2024 at age 18.
