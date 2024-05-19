Candidate Petition Deadline Passes; Here’s Who Had The Required Number Of Petitions

May 19, 2024

The deadline has past for local candidates to meet petition requirements. The following candidates in Escambia County received the required number of petitions:

County Commissioner

  • District 1 – Jeff Bergosh
  • District 1 – Steven Stroberger
  • District 3 – Lumon May
  • District 4 – Charles Mitchell
  • District 4 – Ashlee Hofberger
  • District 4 – Walker Wilson
  • District 4 – Ron Helms
  • District 5 – Steven Barry

ECUA

  • District 1 – James Faxlanger
  • District 1 – Vicki Campbell

School Board

  • District 4 – Richard Holzknecht
  • District 5 – Thomas Harrell
  • District 5 – Joshua Luther

Candidates can also be placed on the ballot by paying a qualifications fee. Potential Town of Century candidates do not have the option to qualify by petition.

Candidates can begin submitting qualifying papers on Monday, May 27. The official qualifying period runs from noon June 10 to noon June 14.

