Candidate Petition Deadline Passes; Here’s Who Had The Required Number Of Petitions

The deadline has past for local candidates to meet petition requirements. The following candidates in Escambia County received the required number of petitions:

County Commissioner

District 1 – Jeff Bergosh

District 1 – Steven Stroberger

District 3 – Lumon May

District 4 – Charles Mitchell

District 4 – Ashlee Hofberger

District 4 – Walker Wilson

District 4 – Ron Helms

District 5 – Steven Barry

ECUA

District 1 – James Faxlanger

District 1 – Vicki Campbell

School Board

District 4 – Richard Holzknecht

District 5 – Thomas Harrell

District 5 – Joshua Luther

Candidates can also be placed on the ballot by paying a qualifications fee. Potential Town of Century candidates do not have the option to qualify by petition.

Candidates can begin submitting qualifying papers on Monday, May 27. The official qualifying period runs from noon June 10 to noon June 14.