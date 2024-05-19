Multiple Injuries, Including Juveniles, In Century Wreck Saturday Night

Four people were reportedly injured in a single vehicle crash Saturday night in Century.

The vehicle crashed into a tree happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fannie Road, just north of Campbell Road.

Two of the injured were juveniles that were airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional information.

