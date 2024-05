Record Crowds Attended Northview Regional Softball Game

The numbers are now in. A record, or near record, crowd attended Tuesday’s Region 1-1A final in Bratt Tuesday night.

There were 309 tickets sold for the contest, and fans from both sides filled the bleachers and lined the fence to the outfield.

During the game, the Northview Lady Chiefs fell to Holmes County 7-2.

