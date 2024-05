Baccalaureate Ceremonies Sunday For Tate And Northview

Baccalaureate ceremonies have been schedule for Tate and Northview high schools.

The Tate High School Class of 2018 Baccalaureate Ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at Hillcrest Baptist Church at 800 East Nine Mile Road.

The Northview High School Baccalaureate  Ceremony will be held Sunday, May 19 at 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Atmore.