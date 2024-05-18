Escambia Deputies Find Wanted Man Hiding Inside Clothes Dryer

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 1-year-old man Friday after finding him hidden inside a clothes dryer.

David Jerome Jackson had been wanted since March for charges of shooting into a dwelling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Friday, deputies received a tip that Jackson was inside a home off Edgewater Drive. With the assistance of our warrants unit, deputies entered the home and began to search for Jackson.

“After an extensive search, deputies proceeded to the laundry room, where they finally discovered Jackson, folded, not so neatly inside a remarkably small dryer drum. The look on his face, a combination of guilt, embarrassment, and warm hosiery,” ECSO said. “He was pulled from the dryer one limb at a time, as he clung to his tumble-ready hideout. Outside the dryer, deputies removed three dryer sheets, two mismatched socks, and a crumpled-up tissue from his surprisingly wrinkled Star Wars shirt.”

Jackson was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond at $120,000.

Photos courtesy ECSO for NortEscambai.com, click to enlarge.