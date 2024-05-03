Bus, Tractor Crash Near Walnut Hill

A tractor operator was critically injured in a crash with a school bus Friday afternoon near Walnut Hill.

The collision happened at the intersection of Highway 164 and Wilma Road just after 4 p.m The collision pushed the tractor into a ditch. Both vehicles came to rest upright in the ditch.

The 47-year old male male tractor operator from McDavid was ejected from tractor. He was airlifted by AirCare helicopter as a “trauma alert” to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol said both vehicles were traveling east on Highway 164 when the bus drive attempted to pass the tractor in a passing zone.

“The driver of the tractor failed to yield to traffic when making a left turn onto Wilma Road,” FHP said.

There were two dozen students on Escambia County School District bus 12-2 from Ernest Ward Middle and Northview High schools. A 12-year old female student was transported to Jay Hospital by Escambia County EMS for evaluation of a minor injury. The other students were released to their parents or guardians on scene, and the remainder were to board another bus to continue the trip home. The bus driver, a 62-year old female from Century was not injured.

