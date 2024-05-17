Northview Hosts Central In Spring Game (With Gallery)

May 17, 2024

The Northview Chiefs hosted the Central Jaguars in a spring football game Thursday evening in Bratt.

There were no scores kept as the two rural schools met in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium as the sun began to set and a tractor plowed a nearby field. The fans watched a little football, cheered, and swatted gnats. For Northview, the cheerleaders did the usual “N-H-S” cheers, and the band played the fight song from the stands.

But for the young men on the field, it was a chance to see what they are made of, and for the coaches, it was a first look at the teams in advance of those scorching hot summer practices and those Friday night lights.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Northview head coach Wes Summerford said. ‘But we played well; I really like our intensity. I’m glad they embraced that; We were on kind of the verge of hitting all spring, and I thought we hit the intensity tonight. There were mistakes and we’ve got a long way to go, but it is spring.

“We are going to hit it hard in the summer.”

The Northview Chiefs will host Destin on August 23 before traveling to Opp and Freeport. They’ll be back in Bratt on September 13 to face  Central again. Central’s schedule was not available at publication time.

