ECSO: Man Steals Jeep After Dropping Off Stolen Cadillac At Nine Mile Tire Shop

An Escambia County man has been charged with stealing a vehicle, ramming a storage unit at the Hadji Temple and stealing a second vehicle from a local tire shop.

Wendell Deon Thompson, 34, was charged with two counts of vehicle theft, fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer, fraud, and damage to property.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Thompson had stolen a family member’s Cadillac Escalade on Wednesday.

“While driving the stolen vehicle, he rammed it through a storage enclosure at the Hadji Shriners Temple, damaging the tire,” ECSO said, adding that he damaged a tire on the vehicle before driving it to the Firestone tire shop at 37 East Nine Mile Road. While at the tire shop, Thompson stole a black Jeep, deputies said.

Deputies quickly located the black Jeep at University Parkway and East Nine Mile Road, at which time Thompson fled. The vehicle was stopped by a quick PIT maneuver and Thompson refused to exit the vehicle.

He was taken into custody with the assistance of nearby citizens.

Thompson was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $24,000.