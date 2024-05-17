ECSO: Man Steals Jeep After Dropping Off Stolen Cadillac At Nine Mile Tire Shop

May 17, 2024

An Escambia County man has been charged with stealing a vehicle, ramming a storage unit at the Hadji Temple and stealing a second vehicle from a local tire shop.

Wendell Deon Thompson, 34, was charged with two counts of vehicle theft, fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer, fraud, and damage to property.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Thompson had stolen a family member’s Cadillac Escalade on Wednesday.

“While driving the stolen vehicle, he rammed it through a storage enclosure at the Hadji Shriners Temple, damaging the tire,” ECSO said, adding that he damaged a tire on the vehicle before driving it to the Firestone tire shop at 37 East Nine Mile Road. While at the tire shop, Thompson stole a black Jeep, deputies said.

Deputies quickly located the black Jeep at University Parkway and East Nine Mile Road, at which time Thompson fled. The vehicle was stopped by a quick PIT maneuver and Thompson refused to exit the vehicle.

He was taken into custody with the assistance of nearby citizens.

Thompson was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $24,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 