Tate High’s Taylor Fitzgerald Signs With Nichols College

May 17, 2024

Taylor Fitzgerald, a four-year member of the Tate High School cheerleading team, signed with Nichols College (Dudley, Mass.) this week.

Fitzgerald was a member of the 2024 FHSAA State Championship squad, a two-time FHSAA Regional Champion and three-time UCA Regional Champion squads.

A member of FFA, Taylor heads to Nichols College with a plan to study business..

Photos by Tate High School Yearbook and others for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 