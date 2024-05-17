Tate High’s Taylor Fitzgerald Signs With Nichols College

Taylor Fitzgerald, a four-year member of the Tate High School cheerleading team, signed with Nichols College (Dudley, Mass.) this week.

Fitzgerald was a member of the 2024 FHSAA State Championship squad, a two-time FHSAA Regional Champion and three-time UCA Regional Champion squads.

A member of FFA, Taylor heads to Nichols College with a plan to study business..

Photos by Tate High School Yearbook and others for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.