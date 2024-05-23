Tate’s Bray Touchstone Signs Baseball Scholarship With Gulf Coast State College

Bray Touchstone, a standout player on the Tate High School varsity baseball team for four years, signed a full-ride scholarship with Gulf Coast State College (Panama City) this week.

Touchstone’s achievements at Tate include being named the FACA 6A District 1 Player of the Year, Pensacola Sports Baseball Senior Scholar Athlete, and earning spots on the FACA District 1 All-Academic Team, the West All-Star Team, and the PNJ Player of the Year (2023). He was also an All-Area First Team selection for two consecutive years, a member of the FACA 6A All-State Team for three consecutive years, and was chosen by Professional Baseball Scouts to attend the Florida Diamond Club.

Touchstone excelled academically as well. He was selected a member of the Tate High School Hall of Fame, consistently made the A Honor Roll, ranked in the top 5% of his graduating class, and received multiple FFA honors including the Greenhand FFA Degree, the FFA Chapter Rising Star Award, the Chapter FFA Degree, and the State FFA Degree. He also dedicated over 200 hours to community service, participating in Student Council, National Honor Society, FFA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

