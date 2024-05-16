ECSO Holds Memorial For Fallen Deputies
Wednesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony to honor deputies killed in the line of duty. The families and friends of those who were remembered gathered to place a rose on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office memorial.
Roll Call of Heroes:
- Sheriff A. Cary Ellis – January 1, 1923
- Constable Mallory Williams – May 4, 1941
- DS Joseph Elmer Whitworth – April 22, 1954
- Constable WM. “Clint” Rigby – September 4, 1955
- Patrolman Roland Davis, Sr. – September 24, 1955
- DS Len B. Adams – June 16, 1958
- DS Joseph Mallory Gassman – January 30, 1966
- DS Charles Leroy Wilkerson – January 19, 1974
- DS Morley “Buddy” Ray – April 7, 1978
- DS Floyd “Doug” Heist – May 3, 1980
- CPL. Eric Byron Streeter – March 11, 1984
- DS Donald Ray Cook – December 3, 1988
- DS Sgt. Dennis Mathis – July 27, 1989
- Sgt. Roosevelt Walker, Jr. – May 22, 1998
- Lt. George Hura, Jr. – May 4, 2004
- K-9 Wolf – 2000
- K-9 Erny – 2000
