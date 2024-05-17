Authorities Seek Man Caught On Camera Taking $800 In Items From Highway 29 Business

Authorities are looking for a man that allegedly took over $800 worth of outdoor items from a local business.

The theft occurred about 7 a.m. at Antiques Marketplace at 10100 Pensacola Boulevard, just south of 10 Mile Road. Surveillance images shows the man taking items from outside the business and placing them into the backseat of a small green car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.