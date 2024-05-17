Jay Royals Win 1A State Championship, Their First In 54 Years

It’s been 54 long years, but a state baseball championship trophy is on the way back to Jay.

The Jay Royals are FHSAA 1A state champions for the first time since 1970 after a 6-3 win over Bozeman Thursday night in Fort Myers.

Ethan McDonald was 3-4 with a double and two runs at the plate for the Royals. Nick Baxley was 2-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Grayson Shehan was 2-3 with a double and two RBIs. J Lowery, B Godwin, and W Peaden each added a hit.

McDonald went for three and two-thirds innings for Jay, surrendering three hits and two runs while walking four and striking out five. Godwin was on the mound for three and a third innings, giving up three hits and one run, striking out four and walking four.

The Bucks were the No. 1 seed headed into Thursday night’s rain-delayed game and took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning with a double. The Royals recovered by scoring a run in the fourth and three in the fifth inning to take the lead for good.

Photos courtesy FHSAA for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.