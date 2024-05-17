Jay Royals Win 1A State Championship, Their First In 54 Years

May 17, 2024

It’s been 54 long years, but a state baseball championship trophy is on the way back to Jay.

The Jay Royals are FHSAA 1A state champions for the first time since 1970 after a 6-3 win over Bozeman Thursday night in Fort Myers.

Ethan McDonald was 3-4 with a double and two runs at the plate for the Royals. Nick Baxley was 2-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Grayson Shehan was 2-3 with a double and two RBIs. J Lowery, B Godwin, and W Peaden each added a hit.

McDonald went for three and two-thirds innings for Jay, surrendering three hits and two runs while walking four and striking out five. Godwin was on the mound for three and a third innings, giving up three hits and one run, striking out four and walking four.

The Bucks were the No. 1 seed headed into Thursday night’s rain-delayed game and took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning with a double. The Royals recovered by scoring a run in the fourth and three in the fifth inning to take the lead for good.

Photos courtesy FHSAA for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Sports, TOP STORIES, TOP sports 

 