Victim In Alabama May Day Shooting Identified As Century Woman

Family members have identified one of the three victims of a deadly shooting in Baldwin County last Saturday as a mother of four from Century.

Chiquita Ewing, 38, was a Century resident and employee of Century pharmacy, family said.

Eighteen people were shot , three of which died, during a gathering Saturday night in north near Stockton, Alabama.

About 9:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunshots in the Stockton Community. The preliminary investigation revealed that local residents hosted a May Day event in an open field on Upper Bryant’s Landing Road. BCSO estimated that there were approximately 1,000 people attending this gathering.

According to witnesses, the event was peaceful until an argument took place, which led to at least one subject shooting multiple rounds into the large crowd. A total of 18 people were shot during this incident. Three of the victims succumbed to their wounds.

Investigators believe that there may have been more shooters and are following up.

“This is a tragic event that touches many lives in our community. We are working very hard to bring this case to a resolution, but we cannot make arrests or successfully prosecute the offenders without help,” BCSO said Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCSO at (251) 972-8589, option 7.