Flash Flood Watch: Several Rounds Of Showers And Storms Through Saturday

Several rounds of showers and storms are expected through Saturday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2-5 inches are expected across the area with locally higher totals up to eight inches possible. A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire area thru Saturday afternoon.

There will also be the potential for strong to severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, and possibly a tornado or two as the main threats.

The greatest risk for severe storms will be from mid-Friday afternoon thru mid-evening Friday.

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.