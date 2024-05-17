County Receives Increased BTC Offer Of $25 Million For OLF-8, But There Are Several Potential Sticking Points

Beulah TownCenter, LLC (BTC) has increased their purchase offer to $25 million for 290 acres of the county-owned OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road.

After negotiations on the original BTC and partner Fred Hemmer offer of $22 million, they returned with the higher offer and revised contract language.

The county still has an offer on the table for local potential buyers Cliff Mowe, land developer, and Ryan Chavers, owner of a construction company.

“Additionally–I was contacted by representatives of a new interested party. This large development firm based in Alabama will be visiting the Pensacola area next week and I am told they are very interested in the OLF 8 property,” Commissioner Jeff Bergosh wrote on his blog.

“The OLF 8 sale/development issue is once again heating up,” Begosh wrote. “My hope is that we will soon be able to settle in on one of these offers and move this initiative forward. If we are able to sell the 290 acres at $25 Million–this will be an immediate $10 Million Dollar windfall for our LOST fund that will provide monies for badly-needed infrastructure projects district wide.”

Escambia County staff has provided commissioners with a summary of the increased BTC offer, including several possible sticking points.

“Bergosh said the commission will discuss OLF-8, including the latest offer, at their next meeting on Monday.

He wrote, “Folks on BOTH sides of this proposed transaction need to iron every one of these bullet points out prior to Monday so we are not, once again, trying to push a wet noodle up a hill on this. It is time to fish or cut bait–no more Kabuki Theater…..Produce a contract we (the BCC) can make an up or down vote on!”

The county staff provided commissioners with the following bullet points:

BTC adds back/deletes much of what was deleted/added in the County’s previous draft.

BTC increases the purchase price from $20,000,000 to $25,000,000.

BTC increases the deposit from $20,000 to $25,000, with an additional $250,000 deposit upon approval of BTC’s preliminary site plan.

There is really no situation where BTC will be unable to recover the deposit if the transaction does not close.

BTC does not commit to build anything or adhere to the master plan prepared by DPZ CoDesign. Instead, it defers that issue to be resolved by a Master Development Agreement and Declaration of Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions that will be negotiated after the Purchase and Sale agreement.

BTC requires all development approvals ahead of closing and incorporated in the Master Development Agreement.

BTC deletes references to the provisions, covenants, and other duties and obligations in the quit claim deed from the USA to the County; the quit claim deed from the USA requires the County to incorporate those references in subsequent transactions.

The Agreement makes several references to warranties of title; the County cannot provide warranties of title by statute.

The Agreement requires the County to pay the documentary stamp tax; the County is precluded from paying these by statute.

The Agreement contains several provisions that require the County to indemnify and hold BTC harmless and pay its attorney’s fees in the event of default, breach, or other dispute.

BTC requires the remedy of specific performance for breach, default, or otherwise refusing to pursue its obligations in the Agreement.

The County would be required to pay all BTC’s actual damages (i.e., all out-of- pocket costs) if the County does not close.

BTC requires the County to record a restriction on the County’s northern remainder of the property to light-industrial uses; the County would not be able to allow the use of the remainder for residential or retail purposes without the written consent of BTC.

BTC requires a right-of-first refusal for the County’s northern remainder of the property.

