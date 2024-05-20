Florida Gas Prices Inch Lower Ahead Of Memorial Day Travel

May 20, 2024

Florida gas prices increased six cents early last week, but those gains were quickly erased by the weekend. Sunday’s state average of $3.45 per gallon is the same as a week ago.

“Pump prices are drifting lower as a record-setting 2.5 million Floridians prepare to travel for Memorial Day weekend,” said Mark Jenkins, public relations manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, ongoing geopolitical tensions could prevent pump prices from falling below year-ago levels, during the holiday weekend.”

Florida gas prices averaged $3.41 per gallon on Memorial Day 2023. This year, nearly 2.3 million Floridians are forecast to take a road trip for Memorial Day weekend. That’s a new all-time record and nearly 106,000 more Floridians on the road than last year.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was at $3.25. A low of $2.93 could be found Sunday at a station on East Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, a low of $3.08 was available at a station on South Highway 29 in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 