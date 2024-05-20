Florida Gas Prices Inch Lower Ahead Of Memorial Day Travel

Florida gas prices increased six cents early last week, but those gains were quickly erased by the weekend. Sunday’s state average of $3.45 per gallon is the same as a week ago.

“Pump prices are drifting lower as a record-setting 2.5 million Floridians prepare to travel for Memorial Day weekend,” said Mark Jenkins, public relations manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, ongoing geopolitical tensions could prevent pump prices from falling below year-ago levels, during the holiday weekend.”

Florida gas prices averaged $3.41 per gallon on Memorial Day 2023. This year, nearly 2.3 million Floridians are forecast to take a road trip for Memorial Day weekend. That’s a new all-time record and nearly 106,000 more Floridians on the road than last year.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was at $3.25. A low of $2.93 could be found Sunday at a station on East Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, a low of $3.08 was available at a station on South Highway 29 in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.