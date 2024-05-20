Bratt Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty For Horses That Allegedly Had No Food Or Water

A Bratt woman is facing animal cruelty charges for the alleged mistreatment of horses, one of which was euthanized last year.

Lois Adams Hall, 63, was charged with misdemeanor unlawful confinement or abandonment of animals and felony causing cruel death, pain or suffering of animals. She was released on a $15,000 bond after surrendering at the Escambia County Jail.

On September 26, 2023, Escambia County Animal Control spoke to the property owner who stated that his ex-daughter-in-law owned two of the horses and his granddaughter owned the third, according to investigative reports. The horses were being kept in a fenced yard on the back side of the property.

“The field that they’re being kept in has no grass,” the Animal Control sergeant wrote in her report. “It is nothing but dirt. Water trough is empty.”

“I expressed my concern about these horses being in the Fence line in the back of this property with no grazable land. No shelter for the animals to get under. Fence is tore up and animals have been loose recently.”

“This family was asked several times to take these horses to the Veterinarian to be checked out. They avoided doing anything to help the animals. Horse known as Ajax was euthanized on October 23, 2023 at 9:06am. Ajax was so emaciated that when he went down he could not pick his body back up. We did not want him to suffer any more so we ordered to have him Euthanized,” the report states.

On October 2, Animal Control returned to Still Road where they contacted the owner’s daughter, who was very argumentative, according to the report. The daughter claimed one horse was 40 years old, not 30.

“I don’t think the horse is near 40. I asked for the horse to be taken care of by a veterinarian. She stated that she’s told her mom to do this multiple times and her mom hasn’t done it, I explained to her that it needs to be done by this Friday or animal control will step in and remove the horse,” the sergeant wrote.

On October 10, a neighbor told Animal Control that they had been feeding and watering the horses. The sergeant called Hall, who thanked her for removing the horses. Hall’s other comments were redacted from the report.

As she awaits trial, Judge Simon has ordered that Hall cannot own, care for, or be in the custody of any animals.