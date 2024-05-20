Margaret Catherine Smith Bell

Mrs. Margaret Catherine Smith Bell, age 90 of Jack Smith Road in Century, passed away Thursday morning May 16, 2024, in a Pensacola Florida Health Care Facility. Mrs. Bell was a native of Bluff Springs, Florida, and a lifelong resident of Century. She was a retired caregiver, nurse’s aide, and loved to grow flowers as well as vegetables. She had also worked at Vanity Fair Mills as a work handler. Mrs. Bell was a God-fearing woman, saved and a member of the Beulah Chapel Assembly of God Church in Byrneville and loved her family.

She is survived by son, Gerald Bell of Byrneville, FL; daughters, Donna (Eric) Smith of Cantonment, Janett (Eddie) Conway of Flomaton, 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, Zell and Lillie Smith; husband, Dewey Bell; son, Raymond Bell; grandson, Christopher Bell, great-granddaughter, Abigale Smith; brothers, Jack Smith, Winegar Smith, Curtis Smith, Walter Smith, Charles Smith, James Smith.

Visitation will be held Saturday May 18, 2024, from 3 until 4 P.M. service time at the Beulah Chapel Assembly of God Church.

Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Catherine Smith Bell are scheduled for 4 P.M. Saturday May 18, 2024, at the Beulah Chapel Assembly of God Church with Brother Jonathan Hill and Brother Tim Floyd officiating. Interment will follow in the Beulah Chapel Assembly of God Church Cemetery with FLOMATON FUNERAL HOME OF FLOMATON DIRECTING.

Active Pallbearers: Ronnie Rivera, Bob Turk, Michael Johnson, Bryan Duvall, Kelly Massey, Brandon Smith.

Honorary Pallbearer: Dalton Smith